Guess Who This Lil' Cowgirl Turned Into!

Before this cowgirl cutie with five older siblings turned into an actress, singer and model ... she was just a theatre kid playing dress up, throwin' on her cowboy hat and hip hoppin' around Oakland, California.

She first broke into the entertainment biz as a model and a backup dancer for commercials -- eventually landing at Disney and really shook things up! In 2013, she was so close to taking home the Mirrorball Trophy but was snagged by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough ...