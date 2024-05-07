Gilbert Arenas Rips Rudy Gobert For Skipping Game 2 For Birth Of Child

Play video content Gil's Arena

Rudy Gobert missed game 2 of the Timberwolves playoff series against the Nuggets so he could be with his GF after she gave birth to the couple's first child ... a decision that Gilbert Arenas says was all wrong!!

The T'Wolves announced Gobert would not be available for Monday night's game ... as girlfriend Julia Bonilla had the baby early Monday, and it didn't leave the NBA star enough time to fly back to Denver in time for tip-off at Ball Arena.

Arenas -- who played 12 seasons in the NBA -- did not agree with the 3x All-Star's decision to skip the playoff game ... even despite the T'wolves going into game 2 up 1-0.

"It's a baby, bro," the 42-year-old said on Gil's Arena podcast. "It's gonna be there when you get back."

"Whatever you think you're about to do with the baby, he gon' be asleep."

Arenas added, "I get that you want to be with your wife and smiling and stuff and your good NBA healthcare insurance ... is because of you playing."

The former NBA guard's take on Gobert, which he shared on Instagram, ruffled a ton of feathers ... and his comment section was filled with fans callin' him out

"A panel full of unmarried dudes w multiple kids criticizing the actions of a man that values family….. #WhatWeDoin😂😂," one person wrote.

Another fan commented, "Bro that’s his first born, you don’t get many moments like these. Tf is wrong wit ya."

Gobert -- who was traded to the T'Wolves in 2022 -- told us he was super excited about the baby when we talked months ago.

Turns out the Timberwolves didn't even need Gobert -- who averages 14 points and nearly 13 rebounds a game -- Monday night, winning 106-80, in a one-sided matchup.

Game 3 won't be played until Friday ... and it'll go down in Minnesota, where mom and baby currently reside.