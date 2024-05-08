Michael Douglas Says Sex Scene Intimacy Coordinators Bad for Hollywood

Michael Douglas doesn't get the need for intimacy coordinators ... calling the new production protocol unnecessary for sex scenes, which he used to handle by himself just fine.

The actor made his stance clear in an interview with Radio Times, as reported by The Telegraph ... where he accused Hollywood execs of making a power grab with the implementation of intimacy coordinators, who come on set/tell actors how to fake do it.

He says ... "It feels like executives taking control away from filmmakers -- but there have been some terrible faux pas and harassment."

Michael compares filming a sex scene to choreography ... explaining everything was always intentionally done when he made a NSFW movie moment. Remember ... he was in "Fatal Attraction" and 'Basic Instinct,' so the guy knows a thing or two about this.

He adds ... "In my experience, you take responsibility as the man to make sure the woman is comfortable, you talk it through. You say, ‘OK, I’m gonna touch you here if that’s all right’. It’s very slow but looks like it’s happening organically, which is hopefully what good acting looks like."

The rise of intimacy coordinators on sets came about in the aftermath of Hollywood's #MeToo movement, where many performers spoke out about their experiences with misconduct.

While many stars have spoken out in favor of the new presence on set, others have felt the sex scene supervisor has taken away from the creative process ... and Mike's in that camp.