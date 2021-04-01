Sharon Stone Says She Was Told She Wasn't 'F***able' Before 'Basic Instinct' Role

Sharon Stone claims her manager back in the day told her she wasn't sexy enough to get hired in Hollywood, then 6 weeks later ... she was cast to play one of the sexiest characters ever.

The actress says before she landed her famous role in "Basic Instinct," she was pretty shy and introverted. Stone claims this prompted her manager to tell her she wasn't "f**kable."

It's all detailed in her new autobiography, "The Beauty of Living Twice," and Sharon goes on to say her acting coach also badgered her to loosen up, asking ... "If you keep leaving your sexuality at the door, how do you expect to play anyone at all?"

She says 6 weeks after that, she was cast to star alongside Michael Douglas in the 1992 erotic thriller. Guess the acting coach did the job.

As we reported ... Stone previously revealed she was tricked into performing her notorious no-underwear scene in the movie by members of the production team.