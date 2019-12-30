Sharon Stone Kicked Off Bumble For Alleged Fake Account

TMZ.com

Sharon Stone has proved she can catch a break, so why can't she catch a date?

The "Basic Instinct" actress is in the market for something that's eminently relatable -- companionship.

So, Sharon decided to try her hand at Bumble, but the users weren't buyin' what Sharon was sellin' and reported the account as fake. After all, why would an A-list star hang out on a plebeian dating site? Seriously ... it seemed so implausible to Bumble, Sharon was booted.

Sharon's reaction ... "Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

Luckily, 61-year-old Sharon, who divorced newspaper editor Phil Bronstein back in 2004, was invited back on. A rep for the company tells us, "Sharon Stone is back on Bumble! Our apologies for the confusion as we're so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive. However, being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile photo wasn't verified."

The rep continues, "In light of our mixup, we'd like to extend an invite to Sharon for her to come to Austin and allow us to host her at the hive for a few hours of profile prep and great food!"