Ex-NFL DB Buster Skrine On Run From Cops After Allegedly Defrauding Banks, Police Say

Cops in Canada are currently on the hunt for former NFL player Buster Skrine ... after they claim he missed a court date in his fraud case -- and then ditched his GPS monitor.

The retired cornerback -- who made over $40 million in his 11-year NFL career -- had been expected to see a judge in Durham Region this week ... in relation to allegations he defrauded a bunch of Canadian banks with fake checks in 2023.

However, the Durham Regional Police Service said Wednesday Skrine, who had been out on bail since April 12, never showed up to the date ... and a short time later, authorities say they noticed his GPS ankle bracelet had gone offline too.

Now, they say they're looking to bring him back in ... and hit him with some additional criminal charges -- failing to appear and failing to comply with the release order.