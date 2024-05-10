Gypsy Rose Blanchard Doesn't Know 'Slay' or 'Mother' Slang, Fans React

Play video content Tik Tok / @alexisoakleyy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is kinda getting roasted for not being familiar with some Gen Z slang that some people feel like is right up her alley ... and yes, there's a touch of irony here.

In a new video making the rounds online, Gypsy Rose is getting all dolled up when she's asked about what's shocking her about the world of today now that she's out of prison -- and she says Gen Z is throwing her for a loop with all their zippy phrases.

Gypsy says Gen Z has a whole new language she's just not familiar with -- including slang terms like "mother" and "slay" ... which she says are totally foreign to her. Of course, some couldn't believe she'd say that ... y'know, in light of what she was behind bars for.

Remember, GRB did about 7 years in prison for her role in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard -- she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

One fan quipped in response ... "That's her testimony and she's sticking to it your honor." Another chimed in ... "I'm crying cause that's savage! Caused technically she slayed her ... nvm." A third wrote ... "THE WAY I JUST SCREAMED."

As we all know ... Gypsy's mom, Dee Dee, was murdered in her sleep by Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Gypsy copped to having been involved in the plot to kill Dee Dee.

Still, she became a sympathetic figure in the media, having been victim of abuse throughout most of her childhood. Her complicated journey was dramatized for TV in Hulu's "The Act," with Joey King and Patricia Arquette playing the infamous mother-daughter duo.

Gypsy has since embraced her celebrity status, embarking on a whirlwind press tour following her release from prison and starring in a Lifetime docuseries, titled "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up." On the lingo front ... hey, it's a new world -- and Gypsy's just getting used to it.