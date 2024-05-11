Bill Maher Roasts Media's Campus Protest, Doomsday Reporting, Says It's Not That Bad

Play video content HBO

Everything isn't President Biden's, or former President Trump's, fault ... and it's still safe to go to college in America -- but ya wouldn't know it from the news, according to Bill Maher.

Mr. Call It As I See It turned his criticism on the media during Friday night's episode of 'Real Time' ... laying out "New Rules" for following the news. Bill started with the wall-to-wall coverage of the pro-Palestinian rallies on college campuses, accusing the media of hyping an issue about which the overwhelming majority of college students just don't care.

Or, they care very little ... according to the receipts Bill brought to back his point.

His other media beefs include overblowing statistics, such as saying there's a 300% increase in measles, when that really means 35 people got it -- and the use of certain "Batman comic" words. Bill's not a fan of verbs like "shreds," "destroys," "bashes" or "roasts" in his headlines. 🤔

Of course, he's also got a big issue with partisan -- or "team politics" reporting -- for profit, because, contrary to popular reporting ... you just can't lay every problem in the world at the feet of whoever is in the White House.

While he fired off a great visual joke about Trump's dance moves ... Maher said he's tired of people panicking about what will happen if 44 becomes 46.

His answer to that question is, “Sure, the sequel is usually worse, but until he does, I’m gonna live my life and not the one the media wants me to live, hating half the country and s****ing my pants 24/7. Is the sky really falling? I don’t know. Maybe. And maybe it’s just the door from a Boeing airplane.”