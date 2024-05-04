Bill Maher Destroys AG Garland for Dragging Feet on Trump Prosecution
Bill Maher's taking aim at America's top cop, Attorney General Merrick Garland ... questioning why Democrats even gave him the job, and calling him out for screwing up federal prosecution of Donald Trump.
Maher's dismantling of the AG went down on Friday night's episode of his show, 'Real Time' ... and while he had plenty of disdain for Trump and his hush money trial in NYC, the comedian unloaded most of his ire on Garland for moving at a glacial pace to even indict Trump.
Remember, Trump's current trial is in NY state court for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels -- and Maher makes it clear, in pretty hilarious fashion, why Trump should be found guilty. Gotta tip our hat on the El Chapo drug mule joke. 😂
But, the bigger issue is why the case isn't being tried by the feds, and that he fully blames the AG ... saying, "If Garland had done his job Trump would be in federal court charged with breaking campaign finance laws."
He also ripped Garland for taking 20 months to appoint a special prosecutor when Trump took classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. In Bill's words, "I know liberals love drag, but maybe don't do with the justice system."
While pointing out Garland only got the AG gig as payback for Republicans blocking his Supreme Court confirmation hearing -- Maher hammers him for being too damn slow on the draw.
It's a pretty complete eviscerating, and just for the folks outside of L.A., you should know this ... it's NEVER a good thing when someone calls you the personification of the infamous 405 freeway. 😬