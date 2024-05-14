TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift, Zendaya's Stylist, Tyson Fury's Dad
Another Monday has come and gone ... so be sure to end your day with some TMZ TV hot takes.
TMZ Live
First up, we have "TMZ Live," where Mike and Charles discuss the surprising events from Taylor Swift's updated Eras tour ... including a guest who probably shouldn't have been in attendance.
TMZ on TV
Next, on "TMZ TV," Charlie and the gang break down Zendaya's stylist's lasting grudge against some of the biggest names in fashion.
TMZ Sports
Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo spill all on Tyson Fury's dad headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team. Warning ... the footage isn't for the faint of heart!!!
