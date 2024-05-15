New York Giants Picked For HBO's 'Hard Knocks Offseason' Show

The 'Hard Knocks' cameras are rolling long before training camp this season ... 'cause a new installment of the successful docuseries was just announced -- "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants."

HBO honcho Casey Bloys shared the big news on Wednesday ... saying the popular show has already been following the G-Men as they prepare for the 2024-25 season.

As it turns out, the crews got to work back in January and will stay with the team through July ... meaning the show will feature the NFL combine, draft and minicamps.

The series usually only covered training camps in the past ... but has since evolved to also include in-season content over the past three years.

NFL Films senior exec Ross Ketover spoke about the new project ... saying, "We are incredibly proud that 'Hard Knocks' is widely thought of as one of the most successful and entertaining unscripted sports franchises ever produced."

"To be able to expand on the 'Hard Knocks' universe, and with an elite franchise in the Giants while they celebrate their 100th season, is a privilege for all of us at NFL Films."

There should be plenty of good content ... as the team looks to improve off its 6-11 record in 2023, despite losing one of its best players, Saquon Barkley.

Quarterback Daniel Jones will undoubtedly get some coverage as well ... same with new first-round pick and former LSU standout receiver Malik Nabers, who just joined the squad last month.