TMZ TV Hot Takes: Robert De Niro, Kelly Clarkson, Rory McIlroy

TMZ TV Hot Takes Robert De Niro's Trump Tirade ... Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Truth & Rory McIlroy's Divorce

So much has happened ... and it's only Tuesday! Strap in for some major TMZ TV hot takes.

DE NIRO'S DIATRIBE
First up, on "TMZ Live," Derek and Charles discuss Robert De Niro getting bleeped out on "The View" ... for going on a NSFW rant about Donald Trump.

COMING CLEAN
Next, on "TMZ TV," the gang debates Kelly Clarkson finally admitting she used weight loss drugs to achieve her impressive physical transformation. Hey, no shame in the weight loss game, right???

CALLING IT QUITS
Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo touch on Rory McIlroy's shocking divorce news dropping days before the PGA Championship kicks off.

