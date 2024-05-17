Downtown Houston Rocked by Severe Storms & Strong Winds, Wild Video

Play video content

The Houston area's reeling after severe storms ravaged the city ... cutting off power for many and killing at least four so far -- and, social media video captures the harrowing scene.

Intense thunderstorms pummeled the city Thursday night, and check out the compiled clips ... winds rocking the Houston Astros stadium, shattering glass at prominent businesses, ripping transformers rights out of the ground ... chaos everywhere you look.

Houston's Mayor John Whitmire says winds smashed through the area at 100+ MPH ... adding many people in Houston didn't have time to get out of the storms' way.

Video of the aftermath's also circulating ... the downtown city streets appear covered in glass and other debris -- and, the metropolis is basically deserted.

City officials say at least four people are dead after Thursday's storms, mostly killed by falling debris ... and, thousands have been left without power going into Friday morning. It will take between 24 and 48 hours to restore power to some citizens, even longer for others.

While a tornado warning was issued in anticipation of the high winds, officials have not yet categorized the event as a tornado ... and, reports say the National Weather Service in Houston will make that determination in the coming days.