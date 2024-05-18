Bill Maher Says History Will Show GOP, Dems Equally 'Stupid About S***'

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher's convinced the left and the right in America are way more similar than they each think, and he says they'll realize it soon enough ... y'know, in like a century or so.

It's no secret Bill loves to rail against the fringes -- be they Republican or Democrat -- and on this week's episode of 'Real Time,' he wondered out loud what future historians will think of this greatly divided era of American society.

Check out his clever jaunt through each side's, supposedly, opposing views on science, political leaders and conspiracies. He also points out both sides are cozying up to violent foreign regimes -- on the left it's Hamas, and on the right it's Russia and Vladimir Putin.

As Maher says, "When today's Republican watches 'Rocky IV' they root for Ivan Drago."

Of course, he didn't miss the chance to zing Donald Trump for always harkening back to some "Idyllic time" in America when the traditional family was ... well, we'll let him deliver that punchline. Hey, it was a big week for Stormy Daniels.

Anyway, Bill's bottom line, as always, is how 'bout we "meet in the middle and just not be stupid about s***."

