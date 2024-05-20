Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Drops F-Bomb, Chastises Reporter After Game 7 Loss

Play video content

Michael Malone didn't have time for "stupid ass questions" after the Denver Nuggets were booted from the playoffs ... taking his frustrations out on the media following his team's Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nikola Jokic and the defending champs were sitting pretty for the majority of Sunday's contest ... but Anthony Edwards and Co. bounced back from down 20 to secure the 98-90 victory and their spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Malone was clearly pissed over how things played out on the court ... 'cause when he took the mic at his postgame presser, it didn't take long for him to tee off on a reporter.

Malone was asked how challenging it was to swallow the defeat, especially considering Denver had a comfortable lead ... and he didn't even want to entertain it.

"Next question, man," Malone said. "The season's over. That's what's hard. F*** being up 20, the season's over. You don't understand that. The season's over. It's hard."

For good measure, Malone then muttered his disproval with the questions under his breath.

The coach kept his composure for the remaining 10 minutes of his media availability ... so we're assuming he found the remaining inquiries to be up to his standard.

Malone gave the Wolves their flowers ... and explained just because his own team fell short this season doesn't mean they won't be back.

Over on the other side, the Wolves were in a MUCH better mood ... with Ant and Karl-Anthony Towns cracking jokes at the podium on the heels of their huge win.