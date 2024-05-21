Derek Chauvin Sued for $9 Million, Allegedly Used George Floyd Move on Woman

Derek Chauvin -- the disgraced police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd -- is facing new troubling allegations that sound painfully similar to what the world witnessed nearly 4 years ago.

In documents obtained by TMZ ... a woman named Patricia "Patty" Dawn Welch Day claims Chauvin and Ellen Jensen, another Minneapolis police officer, used excessive force on her during a January 2020 incident.

Patty alleges Chauvin and Jensen "violently yanked" her from her vehicle without justification and threw her to the ground -- which she says caused her to fracture her tooth, injure her arm and shoulder, and sustain other injuries ... all before being handcuffed.

Patty claims Chauvin then pressed his knee into her back while she was restrained ... comparing it to what "he would later do to snuff the life out of George Floyd." She says Jensen failed to intervene during Chauvin's use of force.

Play video content 5/25/20 Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

She's also going after the Minneapolis Police Department ... claiming there was body cam video to back up her claims, but she alleges the MPD ignored it, allowing the cops to go on unchecked.

Patty is seeking $9 million from both Chauvin and Jensen -- in addition to the MPD -- for compensatory damages, as well as an unspecified amount for punitive damages.

Chauvin is currently serving more than 22 years in prison after his 2021 conviction for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. That same year, Chauvin took a plea deal on a separate federal charge of violating GF's civil rights ... being sentenced to another 21 years in prison.