Nas Playing 'Illmatic' 30th Anniversary Concert with Las Vegas Philharmonic

Nas is honoring his debut album "Illmatic" -- still hailed as one of the greatest rap albums ever -- by bringing his Queensbridge poetry to the bright lights of Las Vegas and adding a symphony!

The album turned 30 last month ... so, over Labor Day weekend, Nas and the Las Vegas Philharmonic will tackle a 3-day concert series inside Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Nas promised to live up to the hype as he announced the shows, declaring ... “Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level.”

In 2020, "Illmatic" was selected to be preserved in the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" ... and its legacy has held up.

Nas will also be dropping an album with DJ Premier and storming through Europe to continue the 30th anniversary celebration later this fall.