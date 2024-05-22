Amber In 'Clueless' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Elisa Donovan was in her early 20s when she played the hilariously snobby role of Amber -- the mean popular high school girl who loves fashion -- in the teen comedy movie "Clueless" back in 1995.

Joining Elisa included Alicia Silverstone as the sweet, pretty and popular Beverly Hills gal, Cher, Paul Rudd as Cher's former step-brother who ambitiously wants to become an environmental lawyer, Josh, and Brittany Murphy as the nerdy, new girl to attend Bronson Alcott High School.