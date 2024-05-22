Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Amber In 'Clueless' 'Memba Her?!

Amber In 'Clueless' 'Memba Her?!

'Memba Them?! -- Part 18
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Paramount Pictures

American actress Elisa Donovan was in her early 20s when she played the hilariously snobby role of Amber -- the mean popular high school girl who loves fashion -- in the teen comedy movie "Clueless" back in 1995.

Joining Elisa included Alicia Silverstone as the sweet, pretty and popular Beverly Hills gal, Cher, Paul Rudd as Cher's former step-brother who ambitiously wants to become an environmental lawyer, Josh, and Brittany Murphy as the nerdy, new girl to attend Bronson Alcott High School.

Elisa reprised her role in the television series also titled "Clueless" in 1996-1999.

Guess what she looks like now!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later