Amber In 'Clueless' 'Memba Her?!
Amber In 'Clueless' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Elisa Donovan was in her early 20s when she played the hilariously snobby role of Amber -- the mean popular high school girl who loves fashion -- in the teen comedy movie "Clueless" back in 1995.
Joining Elisa included Alicia Silverstone as the sweet, pretty and popular Beverly Hills gal, Cher, Paul Rudd as Cher's former step-brother who ambitiously wants to become an environmental lawyer, Josh, and Brittany Murphy as the nerdy, new girl to attend Bronson Alcott High School.
Elisa reprised her role in the television series also titled "Clueless" in 1996-1999.