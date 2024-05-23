Kathryn Dennis Caught On Dashcam Video Having Meltdown After DUI Stop

Play video content TMZ.com

Reality TV star Kathryn Dennis had a total meltdown after she was pulled over for drunk driving in South Carolina ... and her dramatic tear-filled arrest was all caught on video.

The former "Southern Charm" star was not so charming during her leading role in this police dashcam footage obtained by TMZ. Cops raced to the scene Monday following her 3-car collision in Goose Creek, SC.

Play video content TMZ.com

Police say Kathryn was intoxicated behind the wheel of her vehicle with "glossy eyes" and alcohol on her breath, leading to her getting booked for DUI.

Goose Creek PD captured hours of dashcam video showing exactly what transpired during Kathryn's arrest, and it ain't pretty.

Check it out ... the video opens with Kathryn carrying her dog and fancy bag to a patrol car as a police officer shadowed her. She then performed various field sobriety tests while the cop guided her through the process.

Clearly, Kathryn failed the tests because the officer slapped the cuffs on her, and stuffed her in the backseat of the police cruiser.

Then came the waterworks ... Kathryn started crying, threatening the officer and begging him not to take away her little pooch. She then went on a rant about how she knew all about getting busted because her ex is a felon, while also talking about caring only for her kids.

Play video content 5/20/24

As you might know ... Kathryn was a mainstay on "Southern Charm" for 8 seasons before she announced her exit from the show in 2023.