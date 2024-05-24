Kindergartener Gives Hilarious Answer to Future Question at Graduation

Play video content Facebook/Jakensia Desirae Wilson

A kindergarten graduate has strong ideas about her future ... letting people know even though she's still a little girl, she can't wait to have one of her own.

Jakensia Desirae Wilson -- the mother of sassy six-year-old Aria Noelle -- posted video from her daughter's promotion to first grade in Arkansas Thursday ... explaining after they received their little diplomas, students were told to walk up to the mic and say what they wanted to be when they grew up.

Welp, little Aria Noelle jumped on the mic and said loud and proud ... one day she wants to be pregnant!

Of course, the parents in the crowd start cracking up -- though to be fair, there are a few gasps ... but, Jakensia clearly loved the joke so much she couldn't even keep filming, taking the phone off her kiddo and laughing harder than anyone.

JDW, a mother of two, wrote a message on Facebook ... saying there's nothing funnier than kindergarten graduation, and praising the innocence of the whole incident.

We're quite sure Aria meant she wanted to be a mom, but still doesn't understand the precise mechanics of how one gets pregnant ... but, it made for a hilarious moment.