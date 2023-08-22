Flo Rida Concert Goes Viral Thanks To Crowd-Surfing Baby

Play video content

Flo Rida fans apparently come in all ages -- just ask the baby who joined the superstar rapper onstage after crowd-surfing through the audience!!!

The wild scene happened during Flo's performance at the CelebrateErie Fest on August 19 ... the baby was passed through the crowd, eventually making it to Flo's arms. At one point, Flo put the mic up the infant's mouth for them to sing along with the rowdy crowd.

Somehow, the child even found his way onto the main stage, where they were hoisted up in the air -- "Lion King" style -- while Flo jammed his hit "GDFR."

Play video content FEBRUARY 2023 TMZ.com