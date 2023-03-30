Flo Rida's 6-Year-Old Son in ICU After 5-Story Fall from Apartment Window

Flo Rida's son Zohar was rushed to the ICU after falling out of a window 5 stories up, and the kid's mother is taking the building owners to court over it ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 6-year-old's mom Alexis Adams filed a lawsuit Monday against various entities she claims are responsible for her son's fall from the Jersey City, NJ building. The defendants include a construction company and a window installation company.

Flo Rida is not a plaintiff in the suit ... and DailyMail reported, back in 2018, that Flo hadn't even met Zohar. The current status of the relationship is unclear.

In docs, Alexis says the incident happened at the beginning of March ... and she claims the defendants' negligence led to Zohar's fall from the 5th-story window to the concrete pavement below, leaving him with serious injuries. The little boy reportedly suffered a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs, fractures to his feet and pelvis, and internal bleeding.

#njmornings 6-year old son of rapper @official_flo hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a 5th floor #JerseyCity apartment in early March. The child’s mother has filed a lawsuit claiming building equipped with windows that posed a hazardous condition. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Ahc9LiCjci — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) March 30, 2023 @TonyCaputo

She points the finger specifically at "incorrect sized guards" on the windows, and told News12 New Jersey she was completely heartbroken by what happened, adding ... "This feels like a nightmare."