Flo Rida's 6-Year-Old Son in ICU After 5-Story Fall from Apartment Window

Flo Rida Son In ICU, Fell From Window ... Mom Suing Building Owners

3/30/2023 6:59 AM PT
Flo Rida's son Zohar was rushed to the ICU after falling out of a window 5 stories up, and the kid's mother is taking the building owners to court over it ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 6-year-old's mom Alexis Adams filed a lawsuit Monday against various entities she claims are responsible for her son's fall from the Jersey City, NJ building. The defendants include a construction company and a window installation company.

Flo Rida is not a plaintiff in the suit ... and DailyMail reported, back in 2018, that Flo hadn't even met Zohar. The current status of the relationship is unclear.

alexis adams Zohar

In docs, Alexis says the incident happened at the beginning of March ... and she claims the defendants' negligence led to Zohar's fall from the 5th-story window to the concrete pavement below, leaving him with serious injuries. The little boy reportedly suffered a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs, fractures to his feet and pelvis, and internal bleeding.

She points the finger specifically at "incorrect sized guards" on the windows, and told News12 New Jersey she was completely heartbroken by what happened, adding ... "This feels like a nightmare."

alexis and flo rida

Alexis is now seeking damages, including money to cover Zohar's medical bills. We've reached out to Flo Rida for comment ... so far, no word back.

