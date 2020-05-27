Flo Rida Teams with Doctor to Launch Mobile COVID-19 Testing Center

Flo Rida's teaming up with his personal doctor -- and dropping his own cash -- to get COVID-19 testing ramped up at Florida companies trying to reopen safely.

The rapper -- along with his doc and business partner, Dr. George Tabi -- have launched a $1.5 million healthcare venture together called the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center ... with the goal of getting healthy people back to work on the heels of the state reopening its economy.

That requires a lot of coronavirus testing, and Flo's mobile site boasts the ability to test up to 1,500 patients per day with a staff of up to 14 people.

The Asktabs mobile center had its first round of tests last week for The Metro Wrapz company in Miami, where we're told 30 employees got tested.

Flo Rida's mobile site is available for anyone, but we're told the main focus is providing testing for businesses so workers can get their jobs back as quickly and safely as possible. The rapper and his doctor hope to travel to other cities around the Sunshine State, as well.

This isn't the duo's first healthcare project either -- they previously launched an immune-boosting daily vitamin gummy that's CBD infused, called Jet Setter. As you can see, they're repurposing their vitamin van to transport testing supplies.