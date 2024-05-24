'Naked and Afraid' Contestant Says Blade Used to Remove Tick From Penis

Play video content TMZ.com

Sam Mouzer's getting real about the uniquely terrifying pest control he went through on "Naked and Afraid' -- just in case you've ever wondered what it takes to get a tick off your junk!

We spoke with the super unlucky 'Naked and Afraid' contestant after getting a sneak peek of this Sunday's episode where a tick burrowed its way into Mouzer's manhood, and we had to ask about the procedure for yanking a parasite from such a sensitive spot.

Play video content Discovery Channel

Sam says the medic examined his penis before pulling out a "bladed device" to exterminate the little beast -- an image ghastly enough to make anyone with a penis shudder

Mouzer says you can burn the tick off too, but -- given his past trauma -- he chose the blade over the fire. Sam says neither option's fun to experience ... but, it might be fun to watch, so he's encouraging intrepid viewers to tune into 'N&A' this weekend.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2023 TMZ.com

Of course ... Sam took a hot coal to the johnson during one 'N&A' competition last year -- and, we asked him which hurt more. He's got an answer, but neither sounds pleasant.

Despite his phallic losing streak, don't expect Mouzer to resign from 'Naked and Afraid' anytime soon -- the nude adventurer says he'd go back on the show at the drop of a hat!

Play video content TMZ.com