Hannah Waddingham Keeps Mental List of Casting Directors Who Insulted Her

Hannah Waddingham's got a long memory ... 'cause she says she's got a mental list of the casting directors who shunned her over the years -- and, she's ready to get the last laugh.

The actress opened up about her Hollywood s*** list during an episode of the "Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist" ... telling the host there are a ton of people who wouldn't give her the time of day before who now want her in their projects.

But, HW says she's got respect for herself ... saying she consistently turns down work if the offer's coming from someone who disrespected her talent or looks in the past.

BTW ... Hannah doesn't just remember professional slights either -- saying she's got real estate in her brain for all the bullies in her youth and all the boyfriends who flamed her too.

Play video content X/@odeiotedlasso

Of course, we know Waddingham's not afraid to speak her mind ... remember, just last month she called out a photog for being a "d***" after he yelled at her to show more leg.

Unclear if he made the list ... but, it doesn't look good for his prospects.

BTW ... Hannah's career is exploding right now -- she's gone from "Ted Lasso" fame to Ryan Gosling's "The Fall Guy," and she's set to appear in the next 'Mission Impossible' movie.