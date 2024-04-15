Hannah Waddingham Lashes Out at Photog Asking Her To Show Some Leg

Play video content X/@odeiotedlasso

Hannah Waddingham scoffed at a photog who asked her to show more leg for his pics ... telling him to watch his mouth ... albeit in way spicier terms.

Check out the clip from Sunday's Olivier Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall ... the "Ted Lasso" star looks downright horrified when the dude requests she strut her stuff and show off more skin, furiously firing back, "Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man!'

The pap mumbles something back at her, but Hannah shuts him down ... replying, "Don't be a d***! Otherwise, I'm out of here. Don't tell me, 'Show me leg.'"

The photog didn't seem to have much of a reaction to that ... and she beelined it outta there right after -- so the back and forth came and went.

She was hosting the event ... and seems like she managed to put the rocky start behind her for a great show for everyone at the awards ceremony -- where they were honoring the best in London's stage biz.

BTW, the people who caught this live seemed to applaud Hannah for how she handled the confrontation, and viewers of the now-viral clip are hailing her as a role model ... praising her for standing her ground and applauding her firm tone in dealing with the request.