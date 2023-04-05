Grant Wahl Honored With Touching Tributes In New 'Ted Lasso' Episode

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl was honored with a few touching tributes in the newest episode of "Ted Lasso" -- nearly four months after he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

The show, which follows Ted Lasso's fictional journey from American football coach to successful European soccer coach, paid tribute to Wahl by having one of its main characters hold a copy of Grant's book, "The Beckham Experiment."

In the scene, Coach Beard -- played by star actor Brendan Hunt -- carries the Wahl-penned literature in the palm of his hand ... making sure its perfectly placed so cameras can see its full title.

Wahl's name was also included in the show's closing credits.

As you may know, Wahl and Jason Sudeikis, who plays Lasso in the show, were close friends, with each holding a connection to the Kansas City area. In fact, Sudeikis actually appeared on Wahl's podcast with Hunt before his death.

Wahl had also written a blog in October 2022 just before his passing, detailing a trip to Richmond, England -- which, of course, is the home to the show's fictional AFC Richmond squad.

Wahl said in his blog that Hunt had brought him to The Prince's Head -- the real-life bar in the show -- where they shared a beer outside.

As we reported, Wahl died in December after suffering a medical emergency inside a press box at the World Cup. His wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, later revealed a ruptured aortic aneurysm was what killed him.