Grant Wahl's Body Returned To U.S. Days After Tragic World Cup Death

Soccer reporter Grant Wahl's body was repatriated to United States soil on Monday ... two days after his shocking death at the World Cup in Qatar.

Department of State spokesperson Ned Price confirmed the news during press briefings just now ... saying U.S. ambassador Timmy Davis has been in constant communication with Wahl's family, and the embassy has been working nonstop to help fulfill their wishes in the days following the journalist's passing.

Price said an embassy consular officer accompanied Wahl's body and possessions to the U.S.

Officials told the AP Wahl's body was taken to JFK airport in New York.

As we previously reported, 49-year-old Wahl died after collapsing in the press box while attending the Argentina vs. the Netherlands match on Friday.

Emergency responders treated Wahl at the stadium for nearly 30 minutes before rushing him to a nearby hospital.

Wahl stated earlier in the week he was battling a bad case of bronchitis ... referring to his cough as a "death rattle."

Wahl's brother, Eric, posted an emotional video to Instagram after his passing ... claiming he believed foul play was involved due to Grant wearing a pro-LGBTQ+ shirt to the U.S. national team's first match last month.

"I do not believe my brother just died," Eric said on Friday. "I believe he was killed."

Wahl was briefly detained prior to the contest ... claiming security told him his shirt was "not allowed."