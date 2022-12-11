French Montana Leads Morocco World Cup Rally in Packed Times Square
12/11/2022 8:18 AM PT
French Montana is on top of the world, and it showed as he led a massive Times Square rally to celebrate his homeland of Morocco making World Cup history.
The rapper was a proud cheerleader Saturday evening as he stood on top of scaffolding, waving the Moroccan flag and chanting along with a crowd of thousands who were hyped up about their soccer team defeating Portugal -- sorry Cristiano Ronaldo -- and making it to the World Cup semifinals.
French -- who was born and raised in Casablanca, Morocco until his teen years -- had pure joy written all over his face after watching his Atlas Lions play the Cinderella role.
Morocco is now the first African, and first Arab-speaking country to advance this far in the World Cup tournament -- and they've defeated powerhouse teams like Belgium, Spain, and now Portugal, along the way.
French kept the party going later Saturday night at Alicia Keys' concert at the United Palace in NYC ... where he was still grinning from ear-to-ear while hanging with Alicia's husband, Swizz Beatz.