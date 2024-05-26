Nicki Minaj Will Soon Apologize to Fans in Amsterdam Drug Arrest

Nicki Minaj says she's already planning to reschedule her canceled concert in England after her drug arrest Saturday ... while also apologizing to her many fans.

In a message posted to X Sat night, the rapper explained she finally arrived at her Manchester hotel after spending about 6 hours in an Amsterdam jail.

Nicki appeared to blame military police officers for making her nix her show after they busted her for "soft drugs" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport ... as she live-streamed the incident using her phone.

But Nicki also claimed she had "sooooooooo much video evidence" of the airport drama and her "lawyers & God" would take it all from here.

Then she addressed her fans, stating, "Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass."

Nicki promised to have a new date soon for the Manchester concert, which she speculated could go down in June or July.

And that's not all ... Nicki said there would be an added bonus for all the ticket holders of the canceled show, but she didn't reveal what it would be. What's more, Nicki announced she's performing at her scheduled second Manchester gig on Sunday.

Play video content 5/25/24

By the way, Nicki was released from police custody after paying a fine of 350 Euros.