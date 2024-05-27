Judge Judy Rails on Liberal D.A., Claims They're Ruining Cities

Play video content Fox News

Judge Judy is railing on liberal D.A.'s whom she says are ruining these United States of America ... making the country unsafe.

America's most famous jurist told Fox News Digital, she knows exactly why we're having increasing crime problems ... "When society starts to make excuses for bad behavior and react to criminality based upon the excuses, it fell apart."

She says liberal D.A.'s are excusing crimes based on the offender's background, and that, she says, "created a scenario where bad people got rewarded."

She points to cities like Portland, San Francisco and New York City ... claiming liberal D.A.'s have "ruined" them.

Her Honor is especially critical of New York's revision that does not allow minors to be tried as adults. She says, "If you have family, if you have a mother who's 65 years old who's walking to the grocery store and some crazy for no reason hits her over the head with a steel pipe and kills her, and they're 17, that person should never be allowed to walk the street again, because society can't take a chance."

And in classic Judy form, she adds, "You're just as dead as somebody 18 kills you, or 17 ... And if you're 17 years old and kill somebody, you don't belong with kids who are 12, in a juvenile facility."

Judy lists the various reasons some people have been excused from criminal behavior ... "Didn't have a good upbringing, didn't have two parents in the house, didn't have one parent in the house, there's always a reason ... You're mentally ill. That's a reason. You took drugs, that's a reason. You took alcohol, your brain is fried, whatever it is. There is never an excuse for bad behavior."