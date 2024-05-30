Madonna Sued, Fan Says He Was Forced to Watch Sex Acts During Celebration Tour

Madonna is being sued by a dude who claims he was blindsided by all the sex stuff during her "Celebration" tour, claiming she should have given a heads-up to folks before they plunked down their hard-earned cash.

Justen Lipeles filed a class action lawsuit, alleging he and others did not get what they bargained for.

He has a litany of complaints ... her concert started more than an hour and a half late, she was lip-syncing during parts of the show, and she had the air conditioning turned off which resulted in sweltering conditions that caused him and others to become physically ill. He says Madonna blew off the heat complaint, telling people to just strip down.

But then the lawsuit gets all sexual ... Justen claims he and others were subjected to "pornography without warning" ... "forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts." He said the show felt like he was watching porn.

Question ... how was Justen clueless to issues that every Madonna fan has known about for decades?

The suit demands a refund for tickets and/or profits Madonna made from the concerts.