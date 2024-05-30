'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant with NSFW Answer Down to be Face of Butt Stuff

Tavaris Williams knows he is the butt of a lot of jokes after his recent gaffe on "Wheel of Fortune".... but he's ready to turn lemons into lemonade... or should we say, ass stuff.

As you'll recall ... Tarvaris was a contestant on 'Wheel' featuring a phrase puzzle with letters popping up one after the other. After a few appeared, Tavaris buzzed in with the now TV-iconic "Right in the butt!" guess. He was wrong, of course ... yet the moment was so right.

Anyway, now ... Tavaris tells TMZ that he's ready to cash in on the moment and be a spokesperson for any and all butt services and/or products that might wanna hire him.

He says he'll do promos and plugs for butt cream, BBLs, colonoscopies ... the whole 9!

Now, in terms of how the other contestants on 'WoF' reacted -- Tavaris, them and the crew all had a good laugh over the cheeky moment when it went down live -- and he was told it would be edited as best they could.

Now, in terms of whether he's been contacted yet to get in on any butt business -- which he's clearly open to at this point -- he says there haven't been any legit offers just yet.

However ... Tavaris does say his phone has been blowing up nonstop since the show aired. He has heard from family, friends, former co-workers and strangers around the world ... all of whom have been supportive.

