Buffalo Bills Sign Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson's wrestling career has just been put on pause ... 'cause he's now an NFL player!!!

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills on Friday ... this after he apparently wowed team officials during a defensive lineman workout earlier this month.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gable's deal is a standard, three-year rookie one. Steveson is slated to wear No. 61 when he hits Buffalo's field later this summer.

"I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football," Steveson said. "I am grateful to coach [Sean] McDermott, [general manager] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity."

Steveson has been a dominant wrestler throughout his adult life ... particularly at the Univ. of Minnesota, where he won two NCAA titles and two Dan Hodge Trophies -- while earning All-American honors three times. Steveson went on to win gold in the wrestling event at the Tokyo Games four years ago.

Following his standout collegiate career, Steveson signed a contract with the WWE ... but he was recently released.