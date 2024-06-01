Bill Maher Says College Protesters Should Fight for Gender Equality, Not Hamas

Play video content Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

Bill Maher did a pivot Friday night ... actually complimenting the pro-Hamas college protesters for believing in something that was bigger than themselves ... but then he lowered the boom, saying they missed the cause they should be embracing by a f***ing mile!

The 'Real Time' host made his pitch to the youngins ... the biggest social justice cause in decades has been apartheid. Nelson Mandela is a beacon of light for equality and dignity.

And that brings Bill to students supporting Hamas ... which denigrates women in ways much worse than second-class citizens. Bill ticks off a laundry list of indignities, starting with the mandatory hijab, which is prevalent in dozens of countries ... where women can't see, hear or speak out in the open air. It suppresses women from humanity ... and makes their souls shrivel.

But that's just for starters ... Bill notes how Iran and other countries subject women to beatings, sexual violence and detention, adding "what Diddy calls a hotel stay."

There are 15 countries in the Middle East that require women to obey their husbands. They can't leave the house without permission. BTW, that does not include Israel. 20 countries have "marrying your rapist" laws.

As BM says, there's got to be a happy medium between husbands who make wives wear what you see above on the left and what you see above on the right.