Bill Maher Sees Both Sides Of The Abortion Argument, But Still Pro-Choice

When it comes to Bill Maher, you can bet your bottom dollar he's not shy about diving into the chaotic mess that is America's deeply divided society -- abortion included.

Bill swung by "TMZ Live" Thursday, breaking down a quick snippet from his new book, "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You" ... where he mentioned understanding some folks' POV of seeing abortion as murder -- but he also made it clear he was still okay with the procedure.

He mentioned how he thinks abortion should be legal up until the third trimester -- quipping it's not necessarily because he's gung-ho about his pro-choice stance, but mainly because he's just not a big fan of kids.

Bill's book is filled with commentary about every hot-button issue in America, and he's not shy about calling out the right and the left for their wacky and sometimes dangerous views.

The 'Real Time' host hammered home that the vast majority of Americans are clumped together in the middle ... it's just that the 2 extremes have the megaphones.