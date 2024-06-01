Maya Hawke Says She's Fine Not Deserving Roles, Getting Them Via Nepotism

Maya Hawke says she's cool with nepo baby casting ... admitting tons of deserving actors don't get to live their dreams like her -- but, it wouldn't help anyone to turn them down.

The actress reflected on her famous family connections in an interview with the Times of London, published Friday ... saying she's not sure if she deserves a leg-up in auditions -- but, she's fine with using it to her advantage.

Maya says, "There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone."

She jokingly adds her only other option was a full-scale plastic surgery makeover and name-change ... not exactly a feasible move, in her opinion.

Maya also reflects on a particular nepotism casting ... when she starred in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood" -- a move she 100% chalks up to QT wanting to bring in A-List kids like Margaret Qualley and Rumer Willis.

Hawke addresses backlash she received at the time for telling people she auditioned for the role ... and, clarifies she never meant to imply she got the part entirely on her own merits.

Maya's currently filming the last season of "Stranger Things" and she's got a part in "Inside Out 2" as well ... so, she's certainly making the most of her opportunities, and she comes by her nepo baby status honestly, mentioning it in her recent album "Chaos Angel."