Boeing Scrubs Spacecraft Launch Minutes Before Takeoff

Boeing's recent string of incidents keeps growing ... 'cause the company was set to send astronauts into space -- before canceling the launch with just minutes to go.

The Boeing Starliner -- a spacecraft heading to the International Space Station -- aimed to launch at 12:25 PM ET Saturday, but with 3:50 left on the clock, they called off the whole mission ... and, the disappointing moment's caught on video.

UPDATE: Steve Sitch, program manager for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, says during a press conference that "a problem with the ground launch sequencer" is to blame for today's postponed Boeing Starliner launch. pic.twitter.com/4VNmtgsgei — Jaden Jefferson (@Jaden_Reports) June 1, 2024 @Jaden_Reports

Check out the clip ... everything's primed and ready to go when someone on comms mentions some issue flight control picked up on. There's some waiting around for a bit before the whole thing's called off.

Program Manager Steve Stich described the issue as a "problem with the ground launch sequencer" in the post-scrub press conference ... though a physical investigation of the craft needs to take place before they can say anything definitive.

Of course, everyone's followed Boeing's woes this year ... with videos of multiple planes experiencing extreme turbulence, losing parts and even catching fire making the rounds on social media.

That said, space travel's a whole different ballgame, and even the smallest issues can halt a launch -- just ask Elon Musk and SpaceX -- so, no one should jump to any conclusions. But, it certainly isn't a great look for the company.

BTW ... not the first time the Starliner's been stopped from launching. It was also scrubbed back on May 6 when engineers detected an issue with a pressure-relief valve.