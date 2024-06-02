'Oppenheimer' Cinematographer Says Big Movies Belong on Big Screens, Not Netflix

Acclaimed cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema disagrees with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' stance that movies can be fully appreciated on a streamer/phone in the same way as on the big screen.

ICYMI, Ted faced online ridicule for saying his son watched the 1962 classic "Lawrence of Arabia" on his phone, and also singled out last year's "Oppenheimer," for which Hoyte won an Oscar, as a film that would be equally enjoyed away from the big screen.

Hoyte makes it clear to TMZ ... while he has no ill will toward Ted, he believes a pocket-sized screen doesn't hold a candle to the traditional theatrical experience.

He's all about the special magic of catching a film in cinema 'cause the experience is expertly curated by filmmakers and artists. By contrast, he thinks watching films on platforms like Netflix feels more like being subjected to the streamer's whim.

The subject matter hits close to Hoyte's heart -- he tells us he pours his soul into creating big-screen cinematic moments .. and folks who think they might as well watch his movies on a tiny mobile device, sacrificing resolution and color depth, disrespect his hard work.

Nonetheless, he's not trying to come off as a hypocrite 'cause he's also watched movies on a mobile device -- acknowledging it’s not up to him on how people should watch films.