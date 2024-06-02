Rupert Murdoch Marries for Fifth Time at 93 Years Old

Rupert Murdoch set wedding bells ringing once again ... getting hitched for the fifth time at 93 years young.

The media mogul announced the news through The Sun -- a tabloid he owns BTW -- sharing pics alongside his blushing bride, Elena Zhukova, a retired molecular biologist Murdoch's been involved with for several months.

Check out the pics ... for one of the wealthiest men in the world, RM seemed to have a pretty low-key ceremony with his new wife -- modern, practical wedding garb in a natural setting.

As we mentioned ... Murdoch has been married four times before -- with his last marriage to Jerry Hall ending back in 2022. The two were married for about six years up until the split.

Before that, he was married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013 and Anna Murdoch Mann from 1967 to 1999. He first married in 1956 -- so, basically the guy knows the drill.

Rupert's got six kids from his previous relationships ... unclear if they attended their father's fifth wedding or not. His son Lachlan took over as the head of News Corp -- the news conglomerate that owns The Sun, Fox News and The Wall Street Journal -- from his father last year.