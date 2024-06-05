Bold Bird Lands on Reporter's Head Just Before Live Shot Outside White House

Play video content @KellieMeyerNews

One White House reporter got an unexpected news flash of her own when a bird decided her head was the perfect perch just before she went live ... and it's all on video!

Peep the clip -- NewsNation's Kellie Meyer was all set to start reporting outside the White House when a daring bird decided her head was prime real estate for a quick pit stop, fluttering up and clearly ready for its close-up.

At first glance, it might seem like your run-of-the-mill pigeon, but upon closer inspection, it might actually be a white-winged or mourning dove. Whatever it is, Kellie's split-second reaction is pure gold.

Eyes wide, she ducks in panic ... her expression is a mix of disbelief and bemusement as she quickly turns around to catch a glimpse of the bird taking flight.

At one point, she almost lets out an expletive as she quickly smooths down her hair, slightly ruffled by the unexpected visitor. Despite freaking out a bit, Kellie keeps her cool like a pro. But, the fact the cameras were rolling probably had a lot to do with her staying calm.

Kellie clearly found the moment hilarious, later sharing the clip caught and saved by the feed rooms onto X, giving her fanbase a good chuckle.