Bird Craps All Over Johnny Manziel On Vacation, 'Is That S*** On My Head?!'

Johnny Manziel got a little extra sun protection at the beach on Wednesday courtesy of a bird ... who dropped a giant load all over his head while he was just lounging around!!

The hysterical moment happened just minutes ago while the former Heisman Trophy winner was soaking in some rays in Miami with his girlfriend, Kenzie Werner.

In video that Werner (thankfully!!!) shared on her social media page, you can see Manziel got crapped on ... and then was absolutely flummoxed over what had just happened.

"Is that s*** on my head?!" he asked.

Werner, like the rest of us, was laughing way too hard to answer.

"If you don't get that camera out of my face," he said with a huge grin, "and get it off me, Kenzie, I'm going to wipe it on your f***ing whole body!!"

It appears Werner eventually helped out her man -- but not before she took a photo to memorialize the situation, which she fittingly captioned, "My poopy boy."

Don't worry, Manziel ended up not being upset about it at all ... he was heard laughing in some of Werner's vids later.