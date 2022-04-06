Johnny Manziel Smooches Kenzie Werner During Steamy Arcade Date

Johnny Manziel and Kenzie Werner are clearly getting serious ... the two have now reached the stage of getting in make-out sessions while on hot arcade dates.

The new couple(???) hit up Dave & Buster's for a fun night out on Tuesday -- and in between air hockey and shooter games, the two cozied up in the place's photo booth.

In pics that Kenzie shared to her social media page, you can see Johnny and the model got REAL close for the camera -- kissing and hugging in each shot.

Manziel reposted the pics -- and even shared some video from the date night as well.

Play video content Instagram / @jmanziel2

As we reported, the two have been inseparable over the last couple weeks ... hitting the beach, the clubs, the bars and more.

In fact, just a couple days ago, the two were spotted holding hands during broad daylight -- a pretty clear indication they're officially an item up at this point.

29-year-old Manziel seems to be embracing it all -- joking about the relationship in an Instagram caption last week, "So much for a sneaky link 🤷🏻‍♂️."