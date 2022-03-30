Johnny Manziel Hangs With Bikini Model, Throws Football After Announcing Comeback

Johnny Manziel's training for his comeback in the most Johnny Football way possible ... by hitting the beach with an Instagram model and throwing the pigskin!!

The 29-year-old ex-NFL quarterback touched down in South Beach this week ... just days after he told TMZ Sports he's returning to the gridiron for Fan Controlled Football.

Johnny certainly looks serious about the comeback ... 'cause he brought along a ball as he caught some rays with a bikini-clad Kenzie Werner.

We're told Warner and Manziel aren't strangers -- in fact, they've spent time together in Scottsdale in the past ... and partied it up in Miami over the weekend.

They appeared pretty close on Tuesday ... with Werner straddling Johnny as he held her up with his arms.

Johnny even ditched his shirt to play catch with his new lady ... but don't worry, she made sure he had plenty of sunblock by rubbing it all over his arms.

Manziel told us last week he'd be lacing up the cleats for season 2 of the FCF ... saying he's hoping to work alongside new team owner, comedian Druski.

Johnny hasn't played in the NFL since 2015 ... and pretty much shut the door on a return to the league, saying he just doesn't have what it takes to compete at that level anymore.

As for the personal side of things, Johnny's been pretty private about his dating life since his divorce from Bre Tiesi -- who is now expecting a child with Nick Cannon -- but things seem to be going well with Werner.