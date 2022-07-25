Johnny Manziel's Ex, Bre Tiesi, Welcomes Baby With Nick Cannon

Congratulations are in order for Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi -- the model and Nick Cannon just welcomed their baby son to the world!!

Tiesi announced the news on Monday ... saying it was an at-home, unmedicated birth.

"This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience," Tiesi said on Instagram.

"This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us ... I couldn’t of (sic) done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗."

This is Cannon's eighth child and Tiesi's first.

NC addressed the news in Tiesi's comments ... saying, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted."

We broke the story ... Nick and Bre went public with the pregnancy back in January, announcing at a baby shower they were having a baby boy.

Manziel -- who was married to Tiesi from 2018-2021 -- has yet to speak out on the baby's birth ... but his sister, Meri, liked Bri's post, so we're assuming he's heard the news.