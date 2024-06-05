'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Jokes He'll Steal Taylor Swift from Travis Kelce

Sam Heughan is dreaming big as he prepares to attend a Taylor Swift concert in the United Kingdom ... joking the pop star will forget all about Travis Kelce when she lays eyes on him.

The "Outlander" star made his high hopes clear in a new clip -- where he kids he'll steal Taylor away from her NFL player boyfriend in some new behind-the-scenes footage from the "Outlander" set over in Scotland, where Taylor is about to play 3 shows in Edinburgh.

Play video content Instagram / @samheughan

Speaking to the camera in full costume as Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, Sam reveals most of the "Outlander" cast is going to see Taylor in concert ... and that she's going to leave Travis for him once she sees his orange wig in the crowd.

Sam jokes ... "How could she resist? You know, she's going to shake him off and take me out instead."

If the T-Swift reference wasn't a dead giveaway, Sam is obviously not being the least bit serious here. BTW, while he's talking here ... the folks who produced this video actually superimposed lyrics to Taylor's song "...Ready For It?" over the clip, for dramatic effect.

Anyway, the whole bit is pretty damn funny -- but we gotta say ... TK might not like hearing it, joking or not. He hasn't really needed to defend his turf thus far, as there haven't been any dudes shooting their shot publicly.