Zooey Deschanel Sings Karaoke Amid Movie Shoot in North Carolina

Zooey Deschanel is usually acting her ass off on camera -- but to cap off the month of May ... she was singing her ass off instead, and doing a damn good job too.

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ, that shows the "New Girl" star at an art gallery/wine bar in Wilmington, NC two Sundays ago ... where we're told she and some colleagues rented the space for a good old-fashioned karaoke sesh.

As you can see, Zooey was on the mic and belting out songs -- including "Don't Stop Believin'," "The Weight" and even "We Are the World." For each, she sang her heart out.

Now, in terms of who her friends are here ... eyewitnesses tell us they were actually her coworkers -- namely, ones from a movie she's working on in town called "Merv." The director of the flick, Jessica Swale, is the blonde lady next to ZD.

We're also told other cast and crew came along for the get-together ... including Charlie Cox, who's also in this upcoming flick.

Anyway ... the tunes certainly had Zooey and co. moving and grooving -- and it's pretty funny, 'cause she's actually known to be quite musical as well ... something we've seen over time.

In fact, Zooey actually met her partner Jonathan Scott during "Carpool Karaoke" a few years back -- and after they hit some high notes together ... they've been a couple ever since.

ZD has also put her pipes on display in her films too -- so yeah, she's super talented.