Zooey Deschanel's Husband Jacob Pechenik Files for Divorce
10/22/2019 3:21 PM PT
Zooey Deschanel's husband has pulled the trigger and filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.
Jacob Pechenik filed legal docs Tuesday citing "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for ending the marriage.
The couple announced their split last month after 4 years of marriage. At the time they said, "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners."
Zooey and Jacob met on the set of the Bill Murray comedy "Rock the Kasbah," on which Jacob was a producer.
The couple has 2 kids together ... 4-year-old Elsie and 2-year-old Charlie.
This is the "New Girl" star's 2nd divorce. She split from Ben Gibbard -- lead singer of Death Cab for Cutie -- at the start of 2012.
Zooey has been dating "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott. They posted their first Instagram pic together Monday, so they are Instagram official.
