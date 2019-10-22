Zooey Deschanel's Husband Jacob Pechenik Files for Divorce

Exclusive Getty

Zooey Deschanel's husband has pulled the trigger and filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Jacob Pechenik filed legal docs Tuesday citing "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for ending the marriage.

The couple announced their split last month after 4 years of marriage. At the time they said, "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners."

Zooey and Jacob met on the set of the Bill Murray comedy "Rock the Kasbah," on which Jacob was a producer.

The couple has 2 kids together ... 4-year-old Elsie and 2-year-old Charlie.

This is the "New Girl" star's 2nd divorce. She split from Ben Gibbard -- lead singer of Death Cab for Cutie -- at the start of 2012.