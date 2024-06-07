Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
George Clooney Reportedly Angry With White House Over Gaza War

George Clooney Calls Up White House To Express Outrage ... Defends Wife Amal's Work

George Clooney is reportedly pissed at President Biden and his administration over their handling of the Israel-Hamas war – and he let them know it in a not-so-friendly phone call.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actor dialed up the White House and spoke to one of Biden's senior aides, Steve Ricchetti, complaining to him about the commander-in-chief criticizing the International Criminal Court (ICC) for seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Washington Post.

The newspaper reported Clooney was really miffed because his wife – attorney Amal Clooney – played a role in the ICC's efforts to try to obtain the warrant.

During his conversation with Ricchetti, Clooney allegedly used the term "outrageous" to describe the Biden administration's actions to block the ICC from getting the warrant for Bibi and another one for Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

What really set off Clooney, the paper said, was Biden's initial belief that sanctions should have been brought against the ICC, which could have subjected Amal to possible penalties.

Of course, this all stems from the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where over 35,000 people have been killed so far and the entire area practically decimated due to heavy bombing.

Meanwhile, Clooney, as you know, is a diehard Democrat who supports Biden in the 2024 presidential race against his republican opponent, Donald Trump.

Clooney is supposed to attend a Biden fundraiser next week in L.A. with Barack Obama and Julia Roberts. We'll have to see if this latest drama has any impact on their upcoming event.

