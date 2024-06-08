20-Foot Python Swallows a Woman Whole in Indonesian Forest

Play video content

The death of a mother of four in Indonesia looked like something out of a grisly horror flick ... 'cause the woman was eaten alive by a massive snake!!!

The all-too-real story happened Thursday when the female victim named Farida was making her way through the forest to get to a market near her house in Kalumpang, an agricultural province in the Mamuju Regency of West Sulawesi.

During her walk, the snake reportedly slithered up to her and sank its teeth into her leg before wrapping itself around her body and strangling the life out of her.

Then, as if that wasn't bad enough, the serpent swallowed her entire corpse, starting with the head.

Naturally, her husband, Noni, got concerned after he hadn't heard from her in a while and rounded up some of the locals to go look for her.

The next day as they continued their hunt, they found a 20-foot python in a wooded area with its stomach protruding, which was all caught on video.

Check it out ... Noni and the others sliced open the viper with machetes, confirming their worst fears that Farida was dead inside it.